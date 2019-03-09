|
|
Johnny Tebow, 78, husband of Rose Tebow, entered into rest Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Elder Earl Richards officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019