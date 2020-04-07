Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Johnny Walker Bagwell

Johnny Walker Bagwell Obituary
Johnny Walker Bagwell
Augusta, GA—Johnny Walker Bagwell, 90, husband of 69 years to the late Jacquline Adkins Bagwell, entered into rest Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Private graveside services will be held from Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Bagwell, son of the late Elizabeth Freeman Bagwell and Tandy Bagwell, was born in Easley, SC, and served for 22 years in the United States Army. He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class, and also taught the class for many years. He was also a member of the church's Administrative Board. He served as President of the Georgia State Lions Club and was also a member of the local Lions Club, and the Shriners Club. He was the owner and president of Professional Polygraph from 1978 until 1990.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Bagwell.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Bagwell (Eddie); his daughter, Pam Pyles (Don); his son in law, Chuck Cornelius; his grandchildren, Stevi Shaw (Patrick), Steven Cody Bagwell (Evelyn), Ashley Cornelius, Marc Cornelius, and Tracey Miller (Geoff); six great grandchildren; his sister in law, Caroline Lark; and many nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, STE A, Evans, GA 30809.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/05/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020
