Johnny Wayne Bartlett, Sr.
Aiken, SC—Johnny Wayne Bartlett, Sr., 67, husband of the late Judith L. "Judy" Williamson Bartlett, entered into rest on Monday, December 22, 2019.
A visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the care of Johnny Bartlett, Jr.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019