Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Johnny Wayne Bartlett Sr.

Johnny Wayne Bartlett Sr. Obituary
Johnny Wayne Bartlett, Sr.
Aiken, SC—Johnny Wayne Bartlett, Sr., 67, husband of the late Judith L. "Judy" Williamson Bartlett, entered into rest on Monday, December 22, 2019.
A visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the care of Johnny Bartlett, Jr.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
