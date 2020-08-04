Johnny Whittle
Augusta, GA— Johnny Whittle Jr., loving husband of 37 years to Elizabeth (Missy) Whittle went to his heavenly home July 30, 2020. He was his family's hero as well as a legend, serving the community in law enforcement for 50 plus years. He will forever live in his family's hearts and memories. He is survived by two adoring daughters Krystle Harden (Steve) and Beth Hensley, he also has three sons Ken Whittle, Clay Whittle (Bonnie) and Johnny Whittle III (Mary). He has 11 grandchildren Mackenzie Harden, Ali Parsons, Avery Whittle, Connor Whittle, Clayton Whittle, Rachael Hayden, Taylor Hensley, Adam Whittle, Hunter Hensley, Shannon Hensley and Ryan Whittle. He had 11 great grandchildren. He was the best husband, daddy, and granddaddy God ever put on this earth and his legacy will forever be kept alive through his family, friends, and law enforcement family. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at West Acres Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Reynolds officiating. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE CELEBRATON OF LIFE AND MEMORIAL SERVICE. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd., Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020