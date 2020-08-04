1/1
Johnny Whittle
1933 - 2020
Augusta, GA— Johnny Whittle Jr., loving husband of 37 years to Elizabeth (Missy) Whittle went to his heavenly home July 30, 2020. He was his family's hero as well as a legend, serving the community in law enforcement for 50 plus years. He will forever live in his family's hearts and memories. He is survived by two adoring daughters Krystle Harden (Steve) and Beth Hensley, he also has three sons Ken Whittle, Clay Whittle (Bonnie) and Johnny Whittle III (Mary). He has 11 grandchildren Mackenzie Harden, Ali Parsons, Avery Whittle, Connor Whittle, Clayton Whittle, Rachael Hayden, Taylor Hensley, Adam Whittle, Hunter Hensley, Shannon Hensley and Ryan Whittle. He had 11 great grandchildren. He was the best husband, daddy, and granddaddy God ever put on this earth and his legacy will forever be kept alive through his family, friends, and law enforcement family. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at West Acres Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Reynolds officiating. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE CELEBRATON OF LIFE AND MEMORIAL SERVICE. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd., Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
AUG
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
West Acres Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
August 2, 2020
One of the very few people who could make me laugh. Prayers for all of you. Kym
Kymberly McCarty
Friend
July 31, 2020
We are so very sorry and deeply saddened to hear of Mr. Whittle's passing. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by so many. Our hearts go out to Mrs. Whittle, Krystle, Steve, Mackenzie and the rest of the family. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love to all, Lisa, Allen, Ashlyn and Bryar.
Lisa Smith
Friend
