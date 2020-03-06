|
Johny Brewer
Lincolnton, GA—Johny D. Brewer, 68, beloved husband and best friend of Mrs. Barbara Carroll Brewer, entered into rest on Friday, March 6, 2020 at University Hospital.
A memorial service will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with the Reverend Tim Pendrey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Brewer, a native of Augusta, was the son of the late McCLain Brewer and Virginia Brewer Redd. He had retired as a Plasterer last working for the Asa Daniel's Construction Company. Mr. Brewer was a veteran of the US Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting and being with his grand children, great grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle and was of the Baptist faith.
As well as his parents Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his siblings, Maxine Kent, Cammie McIntosh, Jimmy Alford.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Danny Brewer, Michael Brewer (Tina), Jennifer Lindler (Martin), Melissa Heath and April Barnes (Michael) and Karen Kent; his step-brothers, Sammy and James Redd. As well as lots of loved and cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
