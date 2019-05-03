Joline Unpingco, 40, entered into rest April 23rd, 2019. She was the loving wife of 18 years to Ray Unpingco.



Joline was a faithful member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a loving daughter and sister and a loyal friend.



Joline strived to live a life consistent with her Christian beliefs and obedient to Catholic teachings. She modeled grace and humility in her physical suffering, rejoiced in the promises of the Gospel and trusted in God's perfect plan until the end.



Joline is survived by her husband: Raymund Unpingco; children: Daniel, Judene, Vincent, Emilia, Elizabeth, Joshua, and Jason; parents: Jose and Evangeline Taitague; siblings: Joslin and Jose



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm, St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Father Michael Roverse.



The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019