The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Joline Unpingco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joline Unpingco


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joline Unpingco Obituary
Joline Unpingco, 40, entered into rest April 23rd, 2019. She was the loving wife of 18 years to Ray Unpingco.

Joline was a faithful member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a loving daughter and sister and a loyal friend.

Joline strived to live a life consistent with her Christian beliefs and obedient to Catholic teachings. She modeled grace and humility in her physical suffering, rejoiced in the promises of the Gospel and trusted in God's perfect plan until the end.

Joline is survived by her husband: Raymund Unpingco; children: Daniel, Judene, Vincent, Emilia, Elizabeth, Joshua, and Jason; parents: Jose and Evangeline Taitague; siblings: Joslin and Jose

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm, St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Father Michael Roverse.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.

Please sign the guestbook at

www.thomaspoteet.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now