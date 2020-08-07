1/1
Jon Michael Kerr
1940 - 2020
Jon Michael
Augusta, GA—Jon Michael Kerr, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at University Hospital after a brief illness.
Born August 27, 1940, in Enon Valley, Pa., Jon was the son of the late Norwood and Mary Kerr. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid, whom he married on June 18, 1962, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Following his graduation from high school, Jon enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country for 21 years. In addition to an extensive assignment in the US Signal Corps at Fort Gordon, Jon served overseas in Germany and Viet Nam. Rising to the rank of first sergeant, Jon retired from the US Army in 1981, however he always remained steadfast in his patriotic commitment, love, and devotion to the service of his country.
As a civilian, Jon had a successful career in sales and marketing, and when he wasn't working, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, coin collecting, watching all manner of sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, but mostly spending time with Ingrid his soul mate, best friend, and devoted wife of 58 years. Jon will be remembered for his quiet strength, his wonderful sense of humor and his kind heart.
In addition to his wife, Jon is survived by five sisters, Patricia Marshall, East Palestine, Ohio, Carol Bable, Hilton Head, SC, Mary Jo Tuscano, East Palestine, Ohio, Linda (Frank) Rudish, Beaver Falls, Pa., Judy (Patrick) Lucash, Petersburg, Ohio; two brothers, Robert (Janice) Kerr, Koppel, Pa., and David (Lois) Kerr, Evans, Ga., as well as many nieces and nephews in both the United States and Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Dugan, and three brothers, Richard, Ronald, and Sanford Kerr.
A memorial service with military honors will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Organization.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
