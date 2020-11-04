Mr. Jon W. Garrett
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Jon W. Garrett, entered into rest October 29, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Garrett was a 1975 graduate of Langley Bath Clearwater High School and a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. He was a supervisor at Carlisle Tires & Wheel Company.
Survivors include a son Jon W. (Brienica) Garrett, Jr.; two brothers, Bernard (Charlene) Garrett and Bruce A. Garrett; three sisters, Cynthia Harris, Angela (Terry) Mims and Cheryl (Percy) Gordon; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 5, 2020