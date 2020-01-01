|
Jonathan Mark Bice
Martinez, GA—On Sunday night, December 29, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer, Jonathan Mark Bice went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ.
Jonathan was the son of Dr. Ronald Winfield Bice of Trenton, New Jersey and Barbara Lynn Brady Bice of Augusta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph Robert and Edith Schick Bice of Trenton and by his maternal grandfather, LTC James O. Brady. He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Thomas Brady as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jonathan was born at Fort Polk Army Hospital in Louisiana in 1988. He spent his earliest years with his parents in Frankfurt, Germany, where at the age of four, he became a Christian. During the same year, Jonathan moved with his family to Martinez, Georgia, where he became a member of Lakemont Presbyterian Church. Through most of his formative years, Jonathan participated in Cub Scouts and Webelos, Little League baseball and CSRA Homeschool Assn. basketball. During high school and college, his interests included tennis, sailing and hiking. Prior to college, he transferred his membership to First Presbyterian Church. Jonathan graduated from Augusta University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. Before his passing, Jonathan had been preparing for graduate school in order to become a clinical psychologist and work with wounded soldiers.
Jonathan was known for his gentle spirit, his willingness to befriend all those who were so inclined and, above all, for his genuine niceness. He was a true disciple of Christ. A light has surely gone out with his passing.
A funeral service officiated by the Rev. John Franks will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family will receive friends in the commons area of the sanctuary from 1:00 until 1:45. Graveside services will be family only.
