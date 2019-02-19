|
|
Mr. Jonathan V. Taylor, of Williamson Drive, entered into rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Taylor was a 2017 graduate of Midland Valley High School. He was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Sue Abney Wilson; his father, Michael Taylor; two sisters, S. D. Abney and Tyrah Doleman; six brothers, Lee Abney, Alexander Wilson, Demetric Wilson, Michael Taylor,Jr., Tyren Doleman and Aaron Doleman; grandmother, Shirley Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing only from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019