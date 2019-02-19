Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery
Jonathan V. Taylor Obituary
Mr. Jonathan V. Taylor, of Williamson Drive, entered into rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Taylor was a 2017 graduate of Midland Valley High School. He was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Sue Abney Wilson; his father, Michael Taylor; two sisters, S. D. Abney and Tyrah Doleman; six brothers, Lee Abney, Alexander Wilson, Demetric Wilson, Michael Taylor,Jr., Tyren Doleman and Aaron Doleman; grandmother, Shirley Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing only from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
