|
|
Jonathan Wayne Moore
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Jonathan Wayne Moore, 56, of Graniteville, SC, affectionately known as "Big John", entered into rest on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, FL and a resident of Aiken County, SC, for most of his life, he was a son of the late Ruth Cates. He was a graduate of North Augusta High School and had been employed by Bridgestone for sixteen years. Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing, survival preparedness, fast cars, had a passion for Hairband and Rock Music, and enjoyed shredding on his guitar.
In addition to his mother, family members include daughters, Brandy Moore and her boyfriend, North Augusta, SC and Taylor Moore and her fiance, Graniteville, SC; siblings, Joseph Neely, KS, and the late Ann Adams and grandchildren, Davian and Noah Rearden, Alexis Johnson, Scarlett Bridges, and Nolan Welsh.
The family will greet friends on Monday, January 20, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Woodsrunner School of Self-Reliance and Survival, 2664 Stomp Springs Rd. Clinton, SC 29325.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/1520
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020