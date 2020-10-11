1/1
Jonette Bea Bell
1942 - 2020
Mrs. Jonette Bea Bell
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Jonette Bea Bell, 78, beloved wife of William "Billy" Bell for 58 yrs. of Manassas Drive Thomson, Georgia, entered into rest October 9, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Bell was born to the late Thomas "T.A" Wiggins and Dorothy "Dot" Hodges Wiggins of Sandersville, GA. She was owner and operator of the Brier Patch in Thomson, GA for 22 yrs. Jonette enjoyed crafting and hosting fall festivals every year. Mrs. Bell was loved by many and enjoyed giving back to the community. Jonette was predeceased by her parents, and a brother Tommy Wiggins.
Survivors include her husband, William "Billy" Bell; a son, Benjamin "Bengie" Bell; two daughters, Beth Downs (Keith) and Beverly Thompson (Kevin); five grandchildren, Lauren Bell, Bo Bell, Brandon Downs, Brooke Downs and Brycen Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson "Jack" Downs and Georgia Downs.
Per the family's request there will be a private memorial service held at a later date.
A visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, GA from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jonette Bea Bell.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
