Jonnie E. Shelton
Thomson, Georgia—
Jonnie Usry Shelton, 84, entered into rest April 22, 2020. Jonnie a life long resident of Thomson, Georgia. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Moye Pharmacy and Belk's, and a member of First Baptist Church of Thomson.
She is survived by her sister, Sheila Connell; and preceded in death by her parents, son and three sisters.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/26/2020
