Joseph A. Lown
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Mr. Joseph A. Lown, 89, entered into rest November 27, 2019. Private Graveside Services have been conducted in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, Georgia.
Mr. Lown was a native of Leesville, South Carolina, having made North Augusta his home for the past twenty years. He was a graduate of Newberry College and a member of various United Methodist Churches. Mr. Lown was a retired Supervisor with E.I. DuPont Company and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site with forty two years of service in the Radiation Control and Health Protection Departments. He retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard after thirty five years of service as a Staff Sargent in Co. C, 122nd Engineer Battalion, where he received recognition for extreme dedication and outstanding service.
Survivors include his wife of sixty six years, Nancy Rikard Lown; two sons, Karl Steven (Lisa) Lown and Kevin Stuart (Nancy-Lee) Lown both of North Augusta; a grandson, Patrick Steven Lown. Mr. Lown was predeceased by his eldest son, Eric Lown, a sister, Ruth Lown, three brothers, Walden E. Lown, R. Kenneth Lown and Buren A. Lown.
The Lown family respectfully requested no flowers, food or visitors during this time due to the illness of another family member.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/8/2019
