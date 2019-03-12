|
Entered into rest on March 7 ,2019 Mr. Joseph (Joe) Alfred Moore of Augusta Ga. Husband of the late Mrs. Jill Ann Moore. Joe was born in Bay City Michigan and worked for Richmond County Board of Education in the Maintenance Dept. Joe was know as a "Jack of all trades" Survivors include one son-Shawn(Ashlee) Moore -Augusta Ga. two daughters-Amy (Tracy) Moore- Martinez Ga. Heather Moore- Augusta Ga. three brothers- Clarence Moore Jr-Michigan Gerald Moore- Chicago and Michael Moore - Michigan, two sisters- Judith Roznowski-Michigan and Mary Rebette-Michigan, three grandchildre- Anastasia Moore,Kaitlyn Griffen and Zander Moore. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held Wednesday March 13,2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home from 6:00 Pm. until 8:00 Pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia 3300 NE Expressway Building # 9 Atlanta Ga.30341 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019