Joseph Allen Phillips
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, October 28, 2019, Mr. Joseph Allen Phillips, 84, loving husband of 62 years to Josephine Ganus Phillips.
Allen was a lifelong resident of Augusta and graduated from Hephzibah High School. He retired from International Paper after 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing, and he always wanted to be close to his family. Allen loved his family deeply and will be missed.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: David Allen Phillips (George Ann); daughter: Sandra Josephine Phillips Gorse (Richard Bragg); grandchildren: Brandon Allen Gorse (Margaret), Ashlyn Josephine Gorse Cronan (Jonathan), Bo Phillips (Liliia), and Dr. Hannah Allyn Phillips; great granddaughter: Kyleigh Renea Gorse; and son-in-law: Robert Neal Horner (Kazu). He is preceded in death by his son, Mark John Phillips.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 825 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901, or to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
