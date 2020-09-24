1/
Joseph B. "Buck" Faulkner III
Joseph B. "Buck" Faulkner, III
Martinez, GA—Joseph B. "Buck" Faulkner, III passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Hattie Faulkner. Mr. Faulkner formerly of Beach Island, SC was currently living in Augusta, GA where he worked for the U.S. postal service for 40 plus years.
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Faulkner; children: Denise Powell; Joseph Faulkner (Lori), Amanda Wilkerson (Eric), Brandie Rozier (Stephen), Jessica Oliver (Ellis); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Taylor (Art).
Please contact family for the celebration of life details.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or Wounded Warrior Project, 701 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
