Joseph B. "Buck" Faulkner, III
Martinez, GA—Joseph B. "Buck" Faulkner, III passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Hattie Faulkner. Mr. Faulkner formerly of Beach Island, SC was currently living in Augusta, GA where he worked for the U.S. postal service for 40 plus years.
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Faulkner; children: Denise Powell; Joseph Faulkner (Lori), Amanda Wilkerson (Eric), Brandie Rozier (Stephen), Jessica Oliver (Ellis); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Taylor (Art).
Please contact family for the celebration of life details.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or Wounded Warrior Project
, 701 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2020