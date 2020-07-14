1/1
Joseph B. "Joe" Hinton Jr.
1944 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" B. Hinton, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Joseph "Joe" B. Hinton Jr. went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 13, 2020, with his family by his side. Joe was born on November 4, 1944, in Thomson, Georgia and lived in Augusta for his adult life. He retired in 2011 after a dedicated career in the trucking industry with Brown Transport and AAA Cooper Transportation.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Libbi Hinton; his granddaughter, Meagan Ryan; and his parents, Joseph Hinton, Sr. and Etta Hinton.
He leaves behind his children, Tonya Raborn, Michael Hinton, and Joseph Fleeman; his sister Jo-Etta Bonham (Ron); his grandchildren, Dottie White (Ben), Ethan Raborn, Evan Raborn, David Ryan, Paul Ryan (Hope), Alan Ryan (Caasi), Ashton Fleeman, Summer Fleeman, and Jolynn Fleeman; as well as a multitude of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Burke Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at Mr. Hinton's residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to the Lydia Project of Augusta or the Rosemont Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Deloach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Burke Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
