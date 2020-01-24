Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Joseph Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Brown Jr. Obituary
Joseph Brown Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Joseph Brown Jr. entered into rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Burial will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors includes his loving wife, Johnnie Mae Brown; his daughter, Yvonne Brown (Gregory) Graham; grandchildren, Deondre Brown, Aijah Beard, Anetra Graham; special niece, Darleen Vangoldberg(Darrell) Jenkins, and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -