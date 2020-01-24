|
Joseph Brown Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Joseph Brown Jr. entered into rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Burial will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors includes his loving wife, Johnnie Mae Brown; his daughter, Yvonne Brown (Gregory) Graham; grandchildren, Deondre Brown, Aijah Beard, Anetra Graham; special niece, Darleen Vangoldberg(Darrell) Jenkins, and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020