Joseph Bryce Feagle, III, 75, son of Beth Brady Feagle and the late Joe Bryce Feagle, Jr. passed away February 28, 2019 at his home in Monetta, SC.

Graveside services will be held 2 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall at Johnston United Methodist Church.

Mr. Feagle was born March 30, 1943 and was a native of Johnston, SC and a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School, class of 1962. He attended Newberry College, and was a member of Johnston United Methodist Church. Joe served in the S.C. National Guard and retired from the S.C. Office of Budget and Control.

He is survived by his mother, a niece, Lee Y. (Kevin) Turner, a great nephew, Bryce Turner, an aunt, Jackie Feagle Holmes, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Wendy Feagle Kneece and his aunt, Virgil Brady Brunson.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832 or St. John's United Methodist Church, 513 W. Church St., Batesburg, SC 29006.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
