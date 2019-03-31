Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Earl Pou Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Earl Pou Jr. Obituary
Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Earl Pou, Jr., 78, who entered into rest March 29, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from Matlock Baptist Church. Rev. Dale Reeves and Dr. Mark Riser officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.

Mr. Pou was a life-long resident of Jackson. He was a retired Butcher and Farmer who enjoyed NASCAR racing. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Earl and Ruby Lee Pou and a sister, Mary Alice Amburn.

Survivors include a son, Joe (Pam) Pou, Jackson; two daughters, Angela (Burt) Mitchell, Beech Island and Amy (David) Pou, Aiken; three grandchildren, Michael (Lexie) Pou, Hayley (Will) Pou and Mackenzi Kangas; a great grandchild, Stella Pou; a sister, Ann Waters, Myrtle Beach, SC.; several nieces and nephews; a fur baby, Fancy Mae.

Pallbearers will be Will Seigler, Kevin Tucker, David Kangas, Joey Greene, Burt Whitaker and Michael Pou.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5.

Memorials may be made to Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801. Or to Matlock baptist church, 1716 old Jackson HWY, Jackson, SC 29831.

The family expresses appreciation to Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Mr. Pou.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.Posey Cares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now