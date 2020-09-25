Joseph Edward "Joey" LaPlante, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Joseph Edward "Joey" LaPlante, Jr., 70, entered into rest September 20, 2020. Services will be private.
Mr. LaPlante was a native of Hartford, CT, a former resident of East Windsor, CT, having made North Augusta his home for the past 14 years. He was the son of the late Joseph Edward LaPlante and Ethel Beatrice Silva LaPlante and retired from Edart Tuck Rental Corporation as Operations Manager.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Janet A. LaPlante; his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Felicia LaPlante, Coventry, CT; three grandchildren; two brothers, Robert LaPlante and Gary LaPlante, both of CT; two cousins, Paula Vaillancourt , of CT and Greg Silva of FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits