Joseph Ellison
Waynesboro, GA—Joe Ellison passed away Feb. 24, 2020 after a short stay at Brentwood Nursing home in Waynesboro, GA. He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria Ellison. In addition to his wife, he is survivied by his two children, Jody Ellison(Debbie), Beth Adams(Paul), 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren,2 sisters, June Agerton, Gloria Jenkins(Mervin), 2 brothers, Gene Ellison(Eva Nell), Jimmy Ellison and many neices and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 and the memorial service will follow at 2:00 at Bethel Baptist Church in Alexander.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2-26-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020