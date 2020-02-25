Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Alexander, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Alexander, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ellison


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Ellison Obituary
Joseph Ellison
Waynesboro, GA—Joe Ellison passed away Feb. 24, 2020 after a short stay at Brentwood Nursing home in Waynesboro, GA. He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria Ellison. In addition to his wife, he is survivied by his two children, Jody Ellison(Debbie), Beth Adams(Paul), 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren,2 sisters, June Agerton, Gloria Jenkins(Mervin), 2 brothers, Gene Ellison(Eva Nell), Jimmy Ellison and many neices and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 and the memorial service will follow at 2:00 at Bethel Baptist Church in Alexander.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2-26-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -