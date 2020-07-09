Joseph Forston
Arverne, NY—Joseph ("Joe Tex") Forston entered into rest Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Queens, New York.
He leaves to cherish his memories DeGloria Forston, his children Pamela Forston, Kimberlie Lawrence, Joseph Forston, and Doris Boyd, his grandchildren Carlus M. Forston, Mason A. Lawrence, Cameron J. Lawrence, Sanai N. Forston, Shaquita Crawford, Beatrice Prince, Tiffany Boyd and Dontavius Boyd, 11 great grandchildren, his Sisters Sally Marie Mangual and Gladys Forston and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Gladys Forston, a brother Willie Forston, Sisters Josephine Dunbar (Twin Sister) and Merdies Forston and his grandson Albert Boyd.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park at 11:30am. There will be no formal visitation, however family and friends may visit Mr. Forston and sign his guestbook from 2:00pm until 6:00pm today at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home. Social distancing and PPE (personal protective equipment) are required.
