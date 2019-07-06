The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Joseph Francis Herrity


1936 - 2019
Joseph Francis Herrity Obituary
Entered into rest Thursday, July 4, 2019, Joseph Francis Herrity, 83, loving husband of the late Rebecca "Becky" Herrity.

Mr. Herrity retired from the U.S.Army after 20 years. He then also retired from the U.S. Postal service after 20 years. Mr. Herrity was a charter member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He served with several teams in Honduras on the mission field. Mr. Herrity was also a Red Coat volunteer at Doctor's Hospital. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Family members include: his daughter: LuAnn Fries (David); his son: David Herrity (Kim); 4 brothers: Donald Herrity, Michael Herrity, Stephen Herrity, and Timothy Herrity; 2 sisters: Patricia Herrity and Mary Ann Fissel; 2 granchildren: Rebecca Szybura (Chris) and Kyle Herrity.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Pilgram officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Dan Campbell, Carey Simmons, Ron Starcher, Tarry McGovern and David Orr. Honorary pallbearers will be the Volunteers at Doctor's Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Honduras Mission Fund, 825 N. Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809 or Columbia County Animal Services, 1940 William Few Parkway, Grovetown, GA 30813.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 6, 2019
