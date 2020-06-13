Joseph H. Yearty Jr.
Mr. Joseph H. Yearty, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr Joseph H. Yearty Jr., born on August 23rd, 1959 in Augusta, Ga, entered into rest at the age of 60, on June 12, 2020.
He was preceded into death by his parents: Joseph H. Yearty Sr. and Miriam Ivey Yearty; and sister: Winona Yearty Jones.
Family members include his brother: Charles Yearty (Angela); nieces and nephews: Chrystal Yearty Gantt, Bryan Yearty, Daniel Yearty, Christopher Dungan, Collin Jones, Shelby Jones; and many great nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 14, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
