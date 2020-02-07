|
Joseph Hadden
Augusta, GA—Mr. Joseph L. Hadden entered into rest on February 4, 2020, at the age 52. Joey is the father of the late Joseph Blake Hadden and son of the late John Hadden.
Family members include Joey's sons, Brent A. Hadden and Carter R. Hadden, and former wife of 20 years, Emily Boyles Hadden, mother Joanne J. Hadden and brother Jeff Hadden (Roxanne).
A graveside service will be Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Phillip C. Burden officiating.
Joey was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a graduate of Augusta Christian and attended Augusta College. He was co-owner of Phoenix Printing Group. He was a loving father, son, and brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hale Foundation, Inc., 402 Walker St., Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
