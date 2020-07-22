1/
Joseph Hatton "Joe" Magill Jr.
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" Hatton Magill Jr
Appling, GA—Joseph (Joe) Hatton Magill, Jr entered into eternal rest at his home in Appling, Ga on July 20, 2020. Born on September 4, 1970 in Charleston, SC, Joseph was the son of Cheryl Lemken Magill and the late Joseph (Joe) Hatton Magill, Sr of Charleston SC.
He graduated from USC Coastal Carolina with a BS Degree in Computer Science and retired after working as a Computer Engineer.
Joe loved living in his lake community and serving in the ministries of his church. You would often see him on his boat on the lake with his three Doberman companions that he dearly loved. He is survived by his children Trey and Avery Magill of Martinez, Ga, his sister Stephanie McGillicuddy and nephew Connor, his niece Madison Gatlin (Chris) and great nephew Isaac James, aunts Monte Lemken Jacques (Roy Sr) and Debbie Lemken Doscher (Johnny) of Charleston SC and many cousins.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held at his beloved Genesis Church 470 Furys Ferry Road Martinez, Ga at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 25, 2020 by his Pastor and friend Chris Miller. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his church's building fund, the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Genesis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved