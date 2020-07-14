Joseph "Joe" Hinton, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Joseph "Joe" B. Hinton Jr. November 4, 1944 - July 13, 2020 went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Burke Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at Mr. Hinton's residence.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 15, 2020