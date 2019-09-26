Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Church, Presbyterian
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Church, Presbyterian
Joseph J. "Joey" Johnson Jr.

Joseph "Joey" J. Johnson, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Joseph "Joey" Jackson Johnson, Jr., 67, beloved husband of Margaret Moody Johnson, went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ Church, Presbyterian with Rev. Robert Hendrick officiating. Entombment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
In addition to his wife, Joey is survived by several cousins, including Pat McCullom of Hartwell, GA.
Joey retired after many years of serving his community as a firefighter in Augusta. Joey loved to travel, fishing, camping and working with wood and metal. But what he loved most was talking to people, he never met a stranger. He was well known for his sense of humor, and quick laugh. Joey was an exceptional handyman, he could work on almost any thing, plumbing, electrical, tile work, auto and small motor repair, etc.
Joey was a member of Christ Church, Presbyterian where he served as a deacon, frequently utilizing his handyman skills. Joey loved to sing songs about his savior, he had a fine tenor voice and sang solos and duets in the church as well as singing in the choir.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Diane Williams, Joey's friend who stayed with him to allow Margaret time to accomplish necessary tasks. She could always make him laugh.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:30 PM until service time.
If so desired memorials may be made to Christ Church, Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Drive, Evans, GA, 30809.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
