Evans, GA—Joseph John Andrei, 91, beloved husband of Frances Ceppo Andrei, entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Roverse serving as celebrant. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Andrei was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Violet Noack Andrei. He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Mr. Andrei was very active with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was the past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2533 in Islip, NY, and was a member of Augusta Elks Lodge 205. He was a three-time Elk of the Year awarded for meritorious service. Additionally, Mr. Andrei was a member of American Legion Post 192 in Evans and the Italian American Club of Augusta.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Andrei is survived by his daughter, Joan Weidner (Martin P.) and her children, Kenneth, Megan and Ryan; and by his son, Thomas Andrei (Celeste) and his children, Colette and Ross.
If so desired memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Boulevard, Augusta, GA, 30909 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
A vigil for the deceased will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel and the family will greet friends until 8:00 PM.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
JUN
12
Vigil
04:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
