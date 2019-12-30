|
Joseph "Joey" Johnson, III
Lincolnton, Ga—Joseph H. Johnson III, "Joey," 69, entered into Eternity to be w/ his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at his residence on Trulock Rd. after a battle w/ heart disease.
Joey was born on April 12th, 1950 in Augusta, son of Joseph H. Johnson, Jr. and Betty Sue Moore Johnson. He graduate from ARC in 1968. As a mechanic, he whistled daily at a girl riding her bike to the MCG Dental School. He then married this girl, Karen Elizabeth White in 1976 in Athens, Ga. While Joey had many jobs, his lifetime love was cars, finding, collecting or fixing them up. Tinkering was always a favorite go to as told by his house and yard. He had numerous buddies w/ whom he would go searching for vehicles. Joey was a life-long resident of Lincoln Co., arriving in 1976 w/ his new bride. He loved his community and church. He was a joy to be around and always had a way to brighten any day. He was a charter member of New Work Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School and served as Sunday School Director. His greatest achievement was his sons. He poured much time and effort into them to make them the men they are today.
He is survived by two sons, Josiah Frye, of Evans and Jacob Moore, of Martinez, three Granddaughters, Callie Elizabeth, Caroline Haley and Brooklyn Elizabeth Ann., and a sister, Susan Lee, of Augusta.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A viewing will be held at Beggs Funeral Home on May Ave. Friday PM from 6:30-8:30. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to New Work Baptist. A special Thank You to Mary Kirkland and staff at Heartland Hospice for their genuine care.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Joseph H. Johnson, III.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/31/2019
