1/1
Joseph Lamberth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Lamberth
Blythe, GA— Mr. Joseph Render Lamberth, Sr., 71, loving husband of 51 years to Maureen Butler Lamberth entered into rest Monday, September 28, 2020 at Keysville Nursing Home.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Jason Burton officiating. Interment will be private.
Mr. Lamberth, a native of Tallassee, AL, was the son of the late L.D. and Juanita Lynn Lamberth. Mr. Lamberth served his country in the U.S. Army and was retired from Kimberly-Clark.
Other survivors include his childen, Joseph R. Lamberth, Jr., and his wife Angel and Amy Heape and her husband Dustin; brothers and sister-in-law, Sherman and Linda Lamberth, and Johnny Lamberth, sister and brother-in-law, Peb and Larry Cohrs and his grandchildren, Joseph R. Lamberth, III, Jacob Lamberth, Juel Lamberth, Jordan Lamberth and Dustin Heape, Jr..
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/financial-hardship-post-spouse039s-death?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/30/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved