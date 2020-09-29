Joseph Lamberth
Blythe, GA— Mr. Joseph Render Lamberth, Sr., 71, loving husband of 51 years to Maureen Butler Lamberth entered into rest Monday, September 28, 2020 at Keysville Nursing Home.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Jason Burton officiating. Interment will be private.
Mr. Lamberth, a native of Tallassee, AL, was the son of the late L.D. and Juanita Lynn Lamberth. Mr. Lamberth served his country in the U.S. Army and was retired from Kimberly-Clark.
Other survivors include his childen, Joseph R. Lamberth, Jr., and his wife Angel and Amy Heape and her husband Dustin; brothers and sister-in-law, Sherman and Linda Lamberth, and Johnny Lamberth, sister and brother-in-law, Peb and Larry Cohrs and his grandchildren, Joseph R. Lamberth, III, Jacob Lamberth, Juel Lamberth, Jordan Lamberth and Dustin Heape, Jr..
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/financial-hardship-post-spouse039s-death?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
