Joseph Loren, Sr.
Gloverville, , SC—Mr. Joseph Watson "Jimmy" Loren, Sr., 67, of Gloverville, SC, beloved husband of forty-six years to Renee Newman Loren, entered into rest peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Charles Albert Loren, Sr. and the late Lessie Powell Wall. He attended Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church, was a member of the Saluda River Fishing Club and was a Supervisor at C and B Foster's Towing. Jimmy enjoyed "wetting a hook" and could be found on the Saluda River anytime he could go. Jimmy was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He was definitely a family man.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Joseph, Jr. and Joni Loren, Amanda Loren and her companion, Scooter Proctor and Waylon and Angie Loren, all of Gloverville, SC; a nephew who was more like a son, Larry "Tick" Kuhn, siblings, and their spouses, Marcella Taylor, Gloverville, SC, Lillie Mae and Mark Harrison, Gloverville, SC, Carolyn and Charles Bryan, Benton, TN, Ollie and Frances Wall, Langley, SC; sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Racy, Charles and Lois Loren.
Friends will be greeted by the family on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church, Gloverville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8,2020, at 1 o'clock at Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Pastor Eder Herrera and Larry "Tick" Kuhn will officiate. Following the service, Jimmy will be cremated.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Saluda River Fishing Club, c/o Renee Loren, P.O. Box 686 Gloverville, SC 29828.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020