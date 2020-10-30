Joseph Mathis
Graniteville, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Joseph Mathis will be held 1:30 pm Sunday at the Amos & Sons Funeral Home. The Rev. Annette Mathis will officiate and the Rev. Lonnie Jones will be the Eulogist. He is survived by two sons, Tommy Mathis(Keta) Johnston, SC and Kenneth Mathis (Theresa), N. Augusta, SC; siblings, Lula Mae Weaver, Jean Mathis and Barbara Cheatham(Tommie) all of Saluda, SC and Henry Mathis, Aiken, SC ; seven grandchildren,(Chiquita Mathis Curry) whom he lived with, and three great-grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday, 10/31/2020