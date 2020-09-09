1/1
Joseph Mays Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Mays Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Joseph Mays Jr. entered into rest on September 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park with Elder Willie Boyd Sr. officiating. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Mays III and Ronald Scurry; mother, Deavidene Mays, uncles, Johnny Mays, Albert Mays, Paul Frazier and David(Uline) Frazier; aunt, Elizamae Frazier and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Mays may be viewed on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 7, 2020
Words can't express the way I'm feeling right now. You were and will always be my brother in Christ. You looked out for me and the kids when noone else would. And I thank you. You will be missed and loved.
Tiffany Eagle
Friend
September 7, 2020
I am hurt by the loss of my nephew. I will truly miss Joe.
Linda Smith
Family
September 7, 2020
I will truly miss my cousin. I remember the way he would make me laugh, how he would look out for me and the times we shared. It is so hard for me to believe he is gone. I love you and I miss you...
Onike Smith
Family
September 5, 2020
What a great guy. We will truly miss you
Sheliria WHIGHAM
Friend
September 3, 2020
I just can't believe you gone Mr. May's this is so unreal you was such a great person...
September 3, 2020
We was like Family I'm so hurt...
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ashley Anderson
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Im going miss u so much I promise I want forget u❤❤❤❤❤
Joyce harris
Friend
September 3, 2020
He was a wonderful brother in law. Love and miss him. Gone too soon. Rest in Heaven.

Pamela Hawes
September 2, 2020
Felisha Brown
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved