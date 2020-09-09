Joseph Mays Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Joseph Mays Jr. entered into rest on September 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park with Elder Willie Boyd Sr. officiating. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Mays III and Ronald Scurry; mother, Deavidene Mays, uncles, Johnny Mays, Albert Mays, Paul Frazier and David(Uline) Frazier; aunt, Elizamae Frazier and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Mays may be viewed on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
