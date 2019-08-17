Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Guerrieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Guerrieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Guerrieri Obituary
Joseph Michael Guerrieri
Salley, SC—Memorial Services for Joseph Michael Guerrieri, 29, who entered into rest August 16, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Tom Rogers officiating.
Joseph was a life-long resident of Aiken County and a Baptist. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Timothy M. Hegler.
Survivors include his parents, Danny and Betty Guerrieri, Salley; a brother, Jay Guerrieri, Belvedere; Grandparents, Mimmo and Jean Guerrieri, Graniteville and Doris Hegler, Belvedere; a niece, Hollymarie Guerrieri; a nephew, Kaleb Guerrieri; aunts, Margaret (Jason) Yonally, Greenville, SC, Amy (Jay) Taylor, North Augusta and Salley Weathers, Augusta; uncle, Eddie (Monica) Guerrieri, Auberry, CA; several cousins.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now