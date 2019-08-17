|
|
Joseph Michael Guerrieri
Salley, SC—Memorial Services for Joseph Michael Guerrieri, 29, who entered into rest August 16, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Tom Rogers officiating.
Joseph was a life-long resident of Aiken County and a Baptist. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Timothy M. Hegler.
Survivors include his parents, Danny and Betty Guerrieri, Salley; a brother, Jay Guerrieri, Belvedere; Grandparents, Mimmo and Jean Guerrieri, Graniteville and Doris Hegler, Belvedere; a niece, Hollymarie Guerrieri; a nephew, Kaleb Guerrieri; aunts, Margaret (Jason) Yonally, Greenville, SC, Amy (Jay) Taylor, North Augusta and Salley Weathers, Augusta; uncle, Eddie (Monica) Guerrieri, Auberry, CA; several cousins.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019