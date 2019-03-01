|
|
Mr. Joseph C. Mock, 45, entered into rest in Burke County, Georgia, February 27, 2019. Husband of Tammy G. Mock.
Mr. Mock a lifelong resident Augusta, Georgia was a member of Local 150 Union for Welders and Pipefitters, and he was a Baptist.
Additional survivors include his son Braylon Mock, brothers Johnny Mock, Tommy Jarrell, step mother Barbara Mock, three daughters and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Olin Mock and Barbara Mulls.
The family will receive friends at their home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019