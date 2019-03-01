The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Pork Chop" Mock


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph "Pork Chop" Mock Obituary
Mr. Joseph C. Mock, 45, entered into rest in Burke County, Georgia, February 27, 2019. Husband of Tammy G. Mock.

Mr. Mock a lifelong resident Augusta, Georgia was a member of Local 150 Union for Welders and Pipefitters, and he was a Baptist.

Additional survivors include his son Braylon Mock, brothers Johnny Mock, Tommy Jarrell, step mother Barbara Mock, three daughters and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Olin Mock and Barbara Mulls.

The family will receive friends at their home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now