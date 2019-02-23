Home

Joseph Monroe Scarboro


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Monroe Scarboro Obituary
Joseph Monroe Scarboro of Augusta, GA, Born 10/03/1954, passed away 02/19/2019. Joe was preceded by his father and mother, Kenneth and Marjorie Scarboro. He leaves behind his wife Barbara, son Tiger, three brothers, Ken & his wife Beth, Marion, and Eric, one sister, Patricia & her husband John. He has five nephews, two nieces, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Joe was a member of the Christians Motorcycle Association, Resurrected Riders #592. He loved to ride and minister, enjoyed the outdoors and taking care of his dogs.

Graveside services in Hephzibah, Ga. TBA.

In lue of flowers please make donations in honor of Joe to Christians Motorcycle Association, Chapter 592, Resurrected Riders, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, Arkansas, 71945
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
