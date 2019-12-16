|
Joseph Paul Newman
Cameron, North Carolina—Joseph Paul Newman, 37, husband of Lekeitha Ward, entered into rest on December 8, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Dearing Full Gospel Church, Dearing, Ga. Interment will be in South Harlem Memorial Gardens, Harlem, Ga.
Mr. Newman was born in Augusta, Ga. and was a US Navy Veteran. He had worked as an engineer and electrician.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lekeitha Ward; two daughters, Savannah Newman and Jade Newman; his father, Joe Newman (Janet); his mother, Catherine Anderson; and four brothers, Tony Rizzi, Joseph Roy Newman, Ryan Marozik and Bradley Marozik.
Pallbearers will be Roy Newman, Brad Marozik, Ryan Marozik, Brad Lewis, Sam Anderson and Donnie Pressley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
