Joseph (Joe) Pressley
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Joseph Edward (Joe) Pressley, husband of over 50 years to the late Mrs. Phyllis Raye (Peace) Pressley, age 79, of Hephzibah, entered into rest on June 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Mr. Pressley was born on February 11, 1941 to the late Donald Pressley and Bettey Greene Pressley. He had retired as a maintenance worker. In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Pressley was preceded in death by his son Don Pressley, his two brothers Robbie and Donnie Pressley, his sister Betty Jean Pressley, and 2 grandsons. Survivors include his son Mike Pressley, his daughter JoAnn Higdon, one brother Jerry Pressley, one sister Ann Pressley, three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Pruitt Health Hospice 1220 Augusta W. Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/01/2020
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Joseph Edward (Joe) Pressley, husband of over 50 years to the late Mrs. Phyllis Raye (Peace) Pressley, age 79, of Hephzibah, entered into rest on June 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Mr. Pressley was born on February 11, 1941 to the late Donald Pressley and Bettey Greene Pressley. He had retired as a maintenance worker. In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Pressley was preceded in death by his son Don Pressley, his two brothers Robbie and Donnie Pressley, his sister Betty Jean Pressley, and 2 grandsons. Survivors include his son Mike Pressley, his daughter JoAnn Higdon, one brother Jerry Pressley, one sister Ann Pressley, three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Pruitt Health Hospice 1220 Augusta W. Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/01/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.