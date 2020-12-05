Joseph Randolph
Augusta, GA—Joseph Edward Randolph, born in Camden, New Jersey, son of Henry and Jennie Randolph, on June 1, 1932 passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the company of his family at Eisenhower Hospital, Augusta, GA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Joy Mabe Randolph, his children Terry Edward Randolph (Vicky), Evans, GA, Kathy Randolph (Stan Motley), Aiken, SC, Joseph Michael Randolph (Alison), Appling, Ga, and step-son Bryan Wright, Chapel Hill, NC; his grandchildren, Christopher Hanebutt, Jessica Randolph, Kaitlyn Gossard, Grayson Randolph, Harrison Wright, Jack Lowery, Alex Lowery, and great grandson, Levi Lowery.
Joseph (nickname "Randy") was a 26 year veteran of the US Air Force and retired as Senior Master Sergeant. He had a long career working his way from aircraft mechanic to crew chief to Flight Engineer for 124's and 141's. He served as the initial Flight Engineer for the world's first largest transport aircraft, the C-5 Galaxy when delivered to Altus AFB, Oklahoma. While in Oklahoma, he was a counselor and classroom instructor at Oklahoma State University. He aided in developing and implementing the Military Airlift Command's C-5 Flight Engineering Flying Training Course and was selected to be the first Engineering Instructor/Examiner and Supervisor for pilots training on Simulators for the newest airframe of the USAF and retired from his military career in Dover, Delaware. After retiring from the military, he spent time as a private pilot, a flight instructor, and aircraft maintenance inspector.
He was a member of Riverview Church, Evans, GA, a member of the local American Legion 192, and local VFW. He cherished and loved his family, his country, and the Lord.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. Interment will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Old Bethesda Church Cemetery in Aberdeen, NC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
