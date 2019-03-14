|
Joseph Scavone, Jr., 78, entered into rest on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born April 26, 1940, at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Joseph Scavone, Sr. and Edith (Razzano) Scavone.
After High School, he served with the U.S. Army in Europe as an Artillery Specialist. After receiving his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he went on to marry the love of his life, Brenda (Richardson) Scavone. Joe retired from International Paper after 35 years. Joe and Brenda would be celebrating their 58-year anniversary on March 15th and they were foster parents for more than 30 years. Joe was also a long-time member and past president of the Italian-American club and a Trustee for the Elks Lodge of Augusta.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Charlie. Surviving in addition to his wife, Brenda (Richardson) Scavone, are his sons, Christopher Scavone and his wife, Darlene of Appling; Joseph Scavone, III and his wife, Candy of Keysville; and daughter, Deborah Bowers and her husband, Don of Evans; six grandchildren, Joseph Scavone, IV, William Russell Scavone, Christopher Scavone, Jr., Crystal Dupree, Michael Bowers and Jordan Bowers; four great grandchildren, Harper, Sutton, Lee and Lily; two brothers, Anthony Razzano of Lecanto, Fl. and Frank Scavone of Coconut Creek, Fl.; three sisters, Angel Hirshenson of Coconut Creek, Fl., Francine Barbiera, of Staten Island, NY and Stephanie Falzarano of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; nephew, Edward Hirshenson and his wife, Irene, and many more nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Chapel at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in the honor of Joseph Scavone to the , 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909 (donate3cancer.org).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019