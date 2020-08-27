Joseph Stankosky
Appling, GA—Joseph Stankosky passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 83. Joseph was born in Jessup, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1937.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary (Straskulic) Stankosky, as well as his wife of 54 years, Carol (Reid) Stankosky. Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph "Tony" Stankosky (Amy), daughters, Linda Hurst (Craig Zimmerman), Debra Cook (Tommy) and step-children, Vicki Kohler (Peter) and Reid Meadows (Cheryl) as well as eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald Stankosky (Tracey) and a niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
