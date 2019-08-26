|
|
Joseph Starlin Corbett
Augusta, GA—Joseph Starlin Corbett, age 75, entered into the Loving Arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his residence on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta GA.
He leaves to love and cherish his memory his wife of over 56 years, Mary Corbett; two daughters, Cynthia Corbett and Deborah Rice; three grandchildren, Joseph Bennett, Nicholas Bennett (Melina), and Shelby Spain (Christopher); one great-grandson, Wyatt Starlin Bennett, his sister, Jean Braxton (Charleston, SC); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Corbett served his country in the United States Navy at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban crisis and retired from Westinghouse Savannah River Company at the Savannah River Site in 2005 where he was a production operator. He was a 32nd degree Mason with Social Lodge #1 F & AM for over 25 years of which he was past Worshipful Master, the Augusta Shrine Club (where he served as Captain of the Go-Cart unit) and the Alee Shrine Temple in Savannah, GA, and the Scottish Rite Temple in Augusta. Mr. Corbett enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family. He was a loving and kind man that never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his Father, James Weldon Corbett, Sr. and his Mother, Katie Irene Weathersbee Corbett.
Visitation will be held at Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Bennett, Nicholas Bennett, Christopher Spain, Jose Vazquez, Crawford Powell and Edward Muns. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Cantwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Shriners' Childrens Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared for him throughout his journey. Thank you to Alliance Home Health Care and Professional Case Management for the care and concern given to him to the end.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019