Joseph Stephen Harrell
Salisbury, NC—Joseph Stephen Harrell, 75 of Salisbury, NC passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. He was the son of Lillie Mae Harrell and Carl Harrell, Sr of Gibson, Ga. He was retired from the US Air Force with 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Troutman Harrell, stepson Delbert Cain, brother Carl Harrell, Jr. (Lee), sister Barbara Pulliam (Earl), grandson Brad Arthur (Lori).
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday, July 15 at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Rev. Carl Harrell, Jr. officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 13, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Salisbury VA National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
July 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denny newsome
Friend
