Joseph Stephen Harrell
Salisbury, NC—Joseph Stephen Harrell, 75 of Salisbury, NC passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. He was the son of Lillie Mae Harrell and Carl Harrell, Sr of Gibson, Ga. He was retired from the US Air Force with 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Troutman Harrell, stepson Delbert Cain, brother Carl Harrell, Jr. (Lee), sister Barbara Pulliam (Earl), grandson Brad Arthur (Lori).
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday, July 15 at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Rev. Carl Harrell, Jr. officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 13, 2020