Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel
Joseph "Joe" Tyler


Joseph "Joe" Tyler Obituary
Mr. Joseph Everette "Joe" Tyler, 71, beloved husband of Debra "Debbie" Tyler, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Blanchard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Born in Aiken, Joe was a son of the late Milton Lynwood and Mary Stokes Tyler. After graduating from Aiken High School he joined the US Navy, serving his country for four years. Following his military service, Joe joined his father in the family business and alongside his brother, owned and operated Tyler's Sanitation for over 40 years. Joe loved working on cars and motorcycles and could fix just about anything. He had a huge heart and never met a stranger. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Mick) O'Sullivan, Columbia, SC; three grandsons, Gavin, Ben, Ethan; a sister, Mary Tyler (Tom) Ross, North Augusta, SC; two brothers, Derve (Dolores) Tyler, North Augusta, Lisle (Cynthia) Tyler, Aiken and a half brother, Lynwood "Woody" (Linda) Stone, Greenville, SC.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 19, 2019
