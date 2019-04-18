|
|
Entered into rest Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Joseph W. "Big Joe" Strickland, 71, loving husband of 48 years to the late Linda Victoria Strickland.
Mr. Strickland was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Deerfield Specialty Paper after over 30 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was known as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Mr. Strickland was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. He was a hardworking man who had a great sense of humor.
Family members include his children: Linda Clark and husband Mark, Joe Strickland and wife Ashley, Kim Henderson and husband Ryan, Matt Strickland and wife Ashley; grandchildren; Will, Joseph, Pat, Kayla, Tyler, Lauren, Victoria, Luke, Ellie and three brothers: Edward Strickland (Melvis), Ronnie Strickland (Brenda), and Gene Strickland (Judy); and his faithful canine companion, Hobo.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Morningside Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019