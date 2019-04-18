The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Joseph Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Strickland


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph W. Strickland Obituary
Entered into rest Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Joseph W. "Big Joe" Strickland, 71, loving husband of 48 years to the late Linda Victoria Strickland.

Mr. Strickland was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Deerfield Specialty Paper after over 30 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was known as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Mr. Strickland was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. He was a hardworking man who had a great sense of humor.

Family members include his children: Linda Clark and husband Mark, Joe Strickland and wife Ashley, Kim Henderson and husband Ryan, Matt Strickland and wife Ashley; grandchildren; Will, Joseph, Pat, Kayla, Tyler, Lauren, Victoria, Luke, Ellie and three brothers: Edward Strickland (Melvis), Ronnie Strickland (Brenda), and Gene Strickland (Judy); and his faithful canine companion, Hobo.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Morningside Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
