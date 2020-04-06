Home

Joseph Walter Benson Obituary
Joseph Walter Benson
North Augusta, SC—Joseph Walter Benson, 69, entered into rest Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Benson, son of the late Florence Beasley Benson and Joseph Hamilton Benson, was a member of Second Baptist Church of Beech Island and of the Woodmen of the World. He was a kind person who would give you the shirt off his back.
He is survived by his aunt, Jean Muns, of Beech Island; his uncles, Elton B. Beasley, of Augusta, Felton Beasley, of Stapleton, and Buddy Gormley, of Augusta; and numerous cousins.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 655 Beech Island Ave, Beech Island, SC 29842.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
