Joseph William Henderson
Johnston, SC—Graveside services for Mr. Joseph William Henderson, 57, husband of Rhonda Ann Rodgers Henderson, who entered into rest September 9, 2020 will be conducted Monday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Heritage Memorial Gardens, Roebuck, SC; Masonic Rites will be accorded. Rev. Gary Youell officiating. Graveside services will be streamed via the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181).
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/10/20