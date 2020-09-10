1/
Joseph William Henderson
1963 - 2020
Johnston, SC—Graveside services for Mr. Joseph William Henderson, 57, husband of Rhonda Ann Rodgers Henderson, who entered into rest September 9, 2020 will be conducted Monday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Heritage Memorial Gardens, Roebuck, SC; Masonic Rites will be accorded. Rev. Gary Youell officiating. Graveside services will be streamed via the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). View complete obituary details and register at www.POSEYCARES.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/10/20

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
